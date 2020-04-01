Patchy frost for some this morning with a sunny & mild end to the week

Temperatures this morning are into the 30s and 40s across the Valley with clear skies and light winds. Temperatures in the 30s means that some spots could be waking up to patchy frost this morning. This cold won't last too long because sunshine today will help us warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. Wind today will be a bit breezy at times around 10 mph from the north. Expect another cold start to the day on Thursday with temperatures around 40-degrees. There may be a few spots into the upper 30s, but I don't believe it will be as cold as this morning.