Madison police looking for runaway teen

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department is looking for any information on a runaway teen.
Police say 15 year-old Aaliyah McCoy was last seen at her home in Madison on March 23. it was initially reported that she left home without her parents’ consent.
She has brown eyes and black hair. Police say she may be in the Madison or Jefferson County area.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Madison Police Department dispatch at 256-722-7190 or the investigations department at 256-772-5616 or tellmpd@madisonal.gov.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.