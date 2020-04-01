Local park & pray begins Wednesday evening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents of Huntsville are gathering safely to pray starting Wednesday night.
Each evening from 6:30 p.m. through 7:30 p.m., residents may gather in parked cars with lights and flashers on in various locations around Madison county. While parked, people are encouraged to pray for health care workers, patients, families, first responders, or anyone impacted by COVID-19.
The latest updates can be found on the park & pray Facebook page.
- Longwood Lot located between Gallatin Medical Tower and UAB, approximately 200 spaces. The entrance to this lot is on Longwood. This is for employees only who will be able to see the lights during shift change.
- Woman and Children’s West Surface gated lot, approximately 60 spaces. This is the parking lot that is not directly in front of the building. That is where the ER is located, and we need to stay out of that area. This lot is the one to the West of the main entrance to Women and Children’s Hospital. Both the Longwood and Women and Children’s are gated lots. The gates will open at 6:15PM and close at 7:45PM.
- The parking lot directly across from Women and Children’s from Westmark Construction through Shon Henry State Farm has been approved for parking by the owner, Wade Russell.
- Quickcare Pharmacy and Urgent Care as well as BBVA Bank have also given approval for parking.
- First Baptist Church REAR parking lot on St. Clair. This lot can be seen from the Huntsville Hospital employee parking deck and the nursing home can see as well.
- Trinity United Methodist Church parking lot
- Holy Spirit Catholic Church and School parking lots
- Crestwood has approved parking in their North lot by the North Lobby/Outpatient entrance off of Whitesport. People may park anywhere between the hospital and 4810 Whitesport Circle, a large building at the very northern edge of that parking lot that they own.
- Madison Wellness Center approved by Huntsville Hospital. This will cover Madison Hospital and the HEMSI station.
