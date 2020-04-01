Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The American Red Cross has announced that it once again was extending the deadline for emergency financial help for Middle Tennessee residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed earlier this month by several deadly tornadoes. The Red Cross said in a Monday news release that the new deadline to file an application for financial assistance is now April 7. The organization had previously announced it would extend the deadline to April 1. Affected homeowners and renters can determine if they are qualified and complete an application by calling the Red Cross. All services, including financial help, are free to eligible households.