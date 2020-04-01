Huntsville Police Dept shares common questions about business closures

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Ivey ordered all non-essential businesses to be shut down on Saturday afternoon.
But ever since, our newsroom, and 911 dispatchers have been swamped with calls from people saying there are a lot of businesses still open that shouldn’t be.
Lt. Michael Johnson says the order closes buildings, not necessarily businesses.
For example, a non-essential shop can be closed but still offer curbside pick up for purchases and of course sell online.
He says it’s those close contact services, like hair salons and massage places that can’t get around the order.
Johnson says another common question he’s been asked is why sporting goods stores are closed when they sell guns.
Johnson says although gun stores are considered essential, sporting good stores are not.
That’s because guns aren’t their primary inventory.
Johnson says he’s also getting calls from people who still have to go into work.
He says as long as a non essential business is closed to the public, they can still let in employees to work. But they must be able to stay six feet a part.
“If a group of people that go to work every single day and don’t have the virus, and they work in the same place and the building is locked, that’s where the Alabama Department of Public Health is saying the risk is very, very minimal. That’s why they allow 10 or more people, if there are no customers in the building,” Johnson said.
Johnson says they have gone around this week educating businesses on how they can do business. But he says they will enforce the governor’s order.
