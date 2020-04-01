Huntsville nurse practitioner raising money to feed health care workers, patronize local restaurants

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Hospital orthopedic trauma nurse practitioner started what she thought would be a small fundraiser on Facebook over the weekend to help health care workers and struggling restaurants at the same time. But it’s grown much bigger than she was expecting.
Amy Saunders is using donations to buy gift cards from local restaurants and then gifting them to health care workers on the front lines, so it’s helping both ways.
“I also work on a unit in the hospital that has been converted into a COVID-19 unit so all of my co-workers and friends who I work with every day, that I spend all my time with, are taking care of COVID-19 patients. I wanted to drum up some community appreciate for them,” she said.
In four days, Saunders raised $7,000 and was able to patronize 18 restaurants and will keep going the rest of the week.
If you’d like to keep the giving going, click here to donate.
