Huntsville City Schools blended learning plan to allow students to finish year remotely

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools students are transitioning to what administrators call a blended learning plan.
Students will utilize school-issued laptops to finish course work for the rest of the year. They can hook up to Wi-Fi at home to download assignments and upload completed work.
Some people do not have Wi-Fi at home. That’s why the district partnered with ADTRAN to make sure students can connect as long as they can get to a school in the district.
Here is the plan’s outline from the school system.
“Huntsville City Schools students will be able to access Wi-Fi within 300 yards of every school campus. At nearly 40 sites, students will be able to upload and download assignments, access the internet, and be equipped with tools to continue learning,” said superintendent Christie Finley.
The Wi-Fi for students will be available during school hours.
Additional sites will have extended availability.
Click here for more information about the blended learning plan.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.