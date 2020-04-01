Downtown Rescue Mission in need of donations after thrift store closures

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Through this crisis, the homeless still need a place to go and be safe.
And that’s why the Downtown Rescue Mission has not stopped welcoming them in. But they have put some new health protocols in place.
CEO Keith Overholt tells us their numbers of guests has gone up. He says right now they have about 300 people staying with them.
But in light of the pandemic, people can no longer come back in anytime.
Now guests can only come into the building during mealtimes.
That’s because they are on a skeleton staff since they stopped letting volunteers come in.
Before anyone can come in, a staff member checks their temperature and looks for any symptoms.
While the order didn’t close the shelter, their thrift store is closed.
Overholt tells me they get 60 percent of their income from the store’s sales.
That’s why he says he’s so thankful for all the donations they’ve gotten and hopes they keep coming.
“We really depend only on people who are giving monetary donations right now. And the community’s great, this is a really giving community, and so we’ve had some really great gifts. But we’re going to continue to need that, because we’re going to be shut down for at least three weeks for our stores," Overholt said.
"I think putting some faith in God during this time, and hopefully it will bring our community together and our nation together and hopefully through this we’ll become stronger,” Overholt said.
If you want to donate something other then money, Overholt says they also could use thermometers, masks and canned food. You can drop them off at their shelter at 1400 Evangel Drive in Huntsville.
