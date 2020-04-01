Clear & cool tonight with warmer temperatures ahead

Skies stay mostly clear overnight with low temperatures falling into the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Warmer and more seasonal temperatures return tomorrow with highs near 70 degrees and abundant sunshine. Friday will be a great end to the week with highs in the low to middle 70s and partly to mostly cloudy skies. The weekend forecast is looking mainly dry for now with just isolated rain chances Sunday and warmer temperatures in the middle to upper 70s.
Rain showers and thunderstorms look to return to the Tennessee Valley early next week and the temperature trend looks to be near normal to above average for the foreseeable future with high temperatures staying in the 70s and 80s.
