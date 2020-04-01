Blood donations slowing down during coronavirus pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Even in the middle of a pandemic, every day emergencies are still happening. People injured in those emergencies need blood donations to live.
Eric Franchois from LifeSouth said in the first week when the coronavirus really began to spread in Alabama there were a lot of people giving blood. Since then though, donations have died down a bit.
“We’ve had a lot of community members want to come out and donate blood and really support our local community blood supply," Franchois said. "Now we’re just kind of at the point where we are maintaining and we want to make sure we have enough supply if this gets worse, or even after the fact.”
Franchois said many businesses and schools have cancelled the blood drives they were planning to have because they have gone to working and learning online from home.
He said this could lead to a bad couple of months ahead so they need people to donate and organizations to sign up for blood drives.
“We don’t want to be in a bad spot in a month or two where we’re running low again so we just need people to continue to come and donate everyday, make an appointment online in the next couple of weeks, in the next couple of months," he said.
Franchois said they are doing a lot to stay sanitary and fight the coronavirus. He said every person who walks through the doors of one of their donation centers or blood mobiles has to have their temperature checked.
He said they have also ramped up cleaning and disinfecting.
“When you come in our donor centers or our blood mobiles you’ll see our staff are really cleaning a lot more," Frachois said. "We are wiping down and disinfecting all of our beds and all of our chairs, areas where donors are going to be at, in between each donor just as an extra precaution to make sure we’re doing everything we can to stop preventing the spread of coronavirus.”
For those of you worried about the virus spreading through blood donation, Franchois says so far there are no known cases of coroanvirus being transferred to someone through blood or blood donation.
For more details on how to give blood or sign up for a blood drive go to the LifeSouth website.
