Drone damage shows Eufaula tornado damage

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe storms caused damage in Pike and Barbour counties Tuesday morning.
An apparent tornado was captured on video near the Troy Municipal Airport, which is north of the city of Troy.
Damage reports indicate large trees down in Pike County with at least one falling on a home in the area of Pike County Road 1177. Everyone inside that home was said to be “okay”.
“Weather Service might be coming down tomorrow to do some surveying on the weather and let us know what their thoughts are, but right now, you know, the damages were really limited to some trees down and debris,” said Pike County EMA Director Herb Reeves.
The damage appeared more significant in neighboring Barbour County where Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs estimated around 15 homes were damaged by a tornado.
Tibbs said he expected the toll to be much higher than the one minor injury that was reported since most people are home during the day because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Along Highway 131, a mobile home is a total loss. A neighbor said the home “exploded” and parts of it flew into his yard.
