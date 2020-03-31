4 Scottsboro hospital employees test positive for COVID-19

4 Scottsboro hospital employees test positive for COVID-19
Source: WAFF (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 31, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 12:14 PM

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Four employees of Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro have tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the hospital confirmed the cases Tuesday.

The employees are currently in self-quarantine. We do not yet know where the employees worked in the hospital.

[READ MORE: Huntsville Hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19]

There are currently seven confirmed cases of coronavirus in Jackson County per the Alabama Department of Public Health. We do not know if the current count includes the hospital employees.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.