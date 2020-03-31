Patchy frost possible tonight; Dry for the rest of the week

Behind the departing rain showers temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s by daybreak on Wednesday, some patchy frost may be possible in sheltered valleys but should not be too widespread thanks to a light breeze overnight.
Highs stay below average in the low to middle 60s for Wednesday and Thursday with sunny skies and no chance of rain. Friday will be a great end to the week with highs in the low to middle 70s and partly to mostly cloudy skies.
The weekend forecast is looking mainly dry for now with just isolated rain chances Sunday and warmer temperatures in the middle to upper 70s.
Rain showers and thunderstorms look to return to the Tennessee Valley early next week and the temperature trend looks to be near normal to above average for the foreseeable future.
