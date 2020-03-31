North Alabama Doctor’s license revoked over pill mill and fraud allegations

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A North Alabama doctor had her medical license revoked this month over pill mill and fraud allegations.
Dr. Francene Aretha Gayle’s license was revoked by the Medical Licensure Commission of Alabama on March 19th.
The revocation came after a series of hearings that were held on March 2nd, 3rd, and 4th.
According to the order from the Licensure Commission, the State Board of Medical Examiners filed a complaint against Dr. Gayle alleging a laundry list of wrongdoing.
The order says that Dr. Gayle operated three clinics in North Alabama, one in Huntsville, one in Athens, and one in Killen. The order also says that Dr. Gayle was the only physician working at any of those clinics, but that together they saw as many as one-hundred patients per day.
The allegations against Dr. Gayle include heavy over prescription of opioid and other narcotic pain medication, as well as billing fraud to health insurance companies and medicaid.
A sign on the clinic’s door indicates it is closed, but makes no mention of the license revocation for Dr. Gayle.
Giving out pre-signed prescription pads to employees for the use of prescribing controlled substances and other prescription medication to patients.
Prescribing dangerous amounts of narcotic pain medication and dangerous combinations of medication.
Allowing untrained medical assistants to diagnose and treat patients.
Performing unnecessary medical tests and drug screenings to inflate billings to insurance companies.
Using fraudulent billing coding practices to increase the amount paid on the behalf of her patients by Medicaid and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama.
Improper electronic record keeping.
Dr. Gayle’s license was revoked on March 19th, she was also ordered to pay a $60,000 fine along with other costs to the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners.
WAFF has reached out to Federal Authorities to see if Dr. Gayle faces any criminal charges.
