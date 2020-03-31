Morgan County woman charged with murder in father’s shooting death

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman from Priceville is now charged with murder, accused of shooting her own father to death.
According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, 40 year old Angela Vest made contact with Priceville Police on Monday, spoke with investigators, then was put into custody.
Kenneth Dewayne Vest was shot to death at Angela Vest’s home on Old Somerville Road last Thursday. She was questioned at the time, but released pending the outcome of the investigation.
Police say they’re not releasing any additional information about the investigation right now.
