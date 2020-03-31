Mazda Toyota Manufacturing addresses COVID-19 fears

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The COVID19 pandemic crisis is an unprecedented, dynamic situation that presents unprecedented, dynamic challenges for businesses including Mazda Toyota Manufacturing.
As of Tuesday, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at any MTM business location.
With the exception of a few critical hourly team members, a majority of hourly team members have been directed to stay home for precautionary measures until April 6. Additionally, administrative and salaried team members have transitioned to remote work. All Mazda Toyota Manufacturing team members will receive full pay and benefits during this time.
Site operations continue as a business activity supporting an industry that is considered essential by the Department of Homeland Security CISA and consistent with the current Alabama state orders. We are working diligently around the clock to maintain a safe working environment across the 2,400 acre construction site, including social distancing, increased cleaning, additional sanitizing stations and closing confined work areas.
MTM has taken the following measures at the construction site with the safety of our team members, business partners and the contracted construction workers at top of mind:
1. Increased budget allocations for sanitization supplies,
2. Increased resources to support labor needed to replenish sanitization supplies,
3. Increased supplies of hand sanitizer and sanitizer wipes in the construction worker break areas,
4. Increased the number of washing and hand sanitizer stations,
5. Increased frequency of service for portable toilets and stations,
6. Started daily audits to identify areas for improvement at the worksite, and
7. Increased the frequency of site cleaning to multiple days per week.
“We continue to monitor the status and impact of COVID-19 through daily meetings and constant communication,” said Toni Eberhart with Corporate Communications. “MTM continues to enact guidance and recommendations as they are received from the Alabama Department of Public Health, Center for Disease Control and government officials. We remain focused as a hometown company with a goal to achieve a success start of production in 2021 that will allow us to provide up to 4,000 safe and sustainable jobs for North Alabama.”
