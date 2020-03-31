Mazda Toyota Manufacturing addresses COVID-19 fears

“We continue to monitor the status and impact of COVID-19 through daily meetings and constant communication,” said Toni Eberhart with Corporate Communications. “MTM continues to enact guidance and recommendations as they are received from the Alabama Department of Public Health, Center for Disease Control and government officials. We remain focused as a hometown company with a goal to achieve a success start of production in 2021 that will allow us to provide up to 4,000 safe and sustainable jobs for North Alabama.”