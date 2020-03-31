Manna House remaining open during pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville group is here to help those worried about where their next meal will come from.
Manna House is keeping its doors open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.
And there’s no red tape involved in getting help\, whether it be for food, assistance or even diapers.
Manna House director Fran Fluhler said if you have a neighbor who needs help, just come by the side door and they’ll fix a box for that neighbor.
"We just want everyone to know help is on the way,” said Fluhler.
Her message for you, whether you need food or supplies, or whether you want to volunteer, is to just show up.
If you’re self-isolating, you can go to their website to donate.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.