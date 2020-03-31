Local lawyer says filing a will is especially important right now

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Across Alabama and America, people are having to face some tough decisions right now.
As COVID-19 continues to spread, young and healthy people are becoming sick and passing away.
This is a very difficult situation for everyone, but this virus is forcing us to confront some very serious issues. Whether we’re ready or not.
We spoke with attorney Will League who says you should start by looking at all your assets.
Who do you want to leave your property to? What about your savings?
But the most important question, who should care for your children?
League also says an advanced directive is critical It will tell your family and doctors what you want if you no longer can make decisions for yourself.
League says you can make your will from home, without going into a law office. But he says you need two people there to witness and sign it- who are not beneficiaries of that will..
“It’s never premature to get your affairs in order. Whether you’re at risk for corona or just walking around every day risk of life. To have your will advanced directives and all those decisions laid out for your family if something were to happen is always a good idea. Especially enhanced during this time," League said.
If you’re still not sure how to start, there are plenty of online resources and local attorneys who can help.
