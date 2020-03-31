Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee governor announces safer-at-home order
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday that he is issuing a statewide “safer-at-home” order to help stem the state's rapid spread of coronavirus by mandating the closure of all non-essential businesses. Lee also urged all residents on Monday to remain at home whenever possible for the next two weeks. The Republican's decision comes just a day after his administration revealed that 74 residents at a Tennessee nursing home tested positive for the new coronavirus and had been transported to a hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, 63 remaining residents had been shuttled to nearby facilities to be quarantined and monitored.
SEVERE WEATHER-TENNESSEE
Red Cross again extends assistance deadline after tornadoes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The American Red Cross has announced that it once again was extending the deadline for emergency financial help for Middle Tennessee residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed earlier this month by several deadly tornadoes. The Red Cross said in a Monday news release that the new deadline to file an application for financial assistance is now April 7. The organization had previously announced it would extend the deadline to April 1. Affected homeowners and renters can determine if they are qualified and complete an application by calling the Red Cross. All services, including financial help, are free to eligible households.
RURAL BROADBAND-TENNESSEE
Deadline for rural broadband internet grants extended
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended a deadline for funding requests by rural communities and businesses seeking to improve high-speed broadband internet access. The department said in a news release Monday that the application deadline for the ReConnect Pilot Program is now April 15. The federal program provides loans and grants to help build broadband infrastructure in rural parts of the country. Congress has provided $600 million to the USDA to expand broadband infrastructure and services under the program. The Agriculture Department is investing $9 million on projects in Cumberland, Houston, Henry, Maury, Montgomery, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Williamson and Wilson counties.
BELMONT-WATKINS LAWSUIT
Judge won't halt Watkins College-Belmont University merger
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Nashville judge has ruled against two students and a teacher who are attempting to block the proposed merger between Watkins College of Art and Belmont University. Chancellor Patricia Head Moskal issued a ruling Friday that found that the students and teacher lacked standing to stop the merger. Moskal wrote that for purposes of the temporary injunction Watkins is governed by the Tennessee Nonprofit Corporation Act. That limits who can challenge the school's actions to a few parties including the Tennessee Attorney General and school directors. Moskal also noted that the merger is still subject to review by the Attorney General's office.
AP-US-PEOPLE-JOHN-PRINE
Singer John Prine is in stable condition, his wife says
NEW YORK (AP) — John Prine is in stable condition after being placed on a ventilator while being treated for COVID-19-type symptoms, his wife, Fiona Whelan Prine said Monday. The singer-songwriter's family said Sunday that Prine was critically ill. Fiona Prine's message Monday on social media, suggested his condition had improved overnight. Prine remains hospitalized. News that Prine's health was in jeopardy provoked an outpouring of affection for Prine. Joan Baez responded with a video of her playing his song “Hello In There" from her kitchen.
VANDERBILT DEAN
Vanderbilt's Blair School of Music names Candelaria new dean
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt University in Tennessee named Lorenzo Candelaria as dean of the Blair School of Music. Candelaria has been a tenured professor of music and dean at Purchase College, State University of New York, for two years. He holds a Ph.D. from Yale and also taught at University of Texas at El Paso and University of Texas at Austin. The university says it will appoint him to a five-year term as dean, effective July 1, pending board approval. He will succeed Mark Wait, who has been dean since 1993.