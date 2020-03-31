Huntsville suspending Saturday Shuttle Bus service

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Public Transit is making adjustments to the Shuttle Bus schedule amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Beginning April 1, Shuttle Bus service will operate Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Saturday service will be suspended effective April 4.
“These changes will allow us to reallocate resources to comply with the State Health Department Order and still provide reliable, on time transportation services for our citizens,” said Tommy Brown, director of parking and public transit. “When the COVID-19 emergency is over service will resume the normal operating schedules.”
Handi-Ride services will continue to operate from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Citizens who have questions can use the “Route Shout” app for Shuttle Bus schedules and the “Amble” app for Handiride service. You can also call the public transit office at 256-427-6811.
For more information on the city of Huntsville’s response to COVID-19, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Covid19.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.