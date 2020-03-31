Huntsville law firm providing free meals for first responders, medical personnel

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A law firm in Huntsville is showing appreciation for local first responders during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The law firm of Morris, King & Hodge is working with local restaurants to provide free meals for law enforcement and emergency room staff as they fight the virus.
“Morris, King & Hodge recognizes the risk that our local law enforcement and emergency room staff take to carry out their essential jobs during this unprecedented time,” the firm said in a statement.
The firm is teaming up with Sam & Greg’s Pizzeria, Po-Boy Factory, Terry’s Pizza, and Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro to provide approximately 250 meals for law enforcement and emergency room staff. Morris, King & Hodge purchased gift certificates or made donations at the restaurants to provide meals for first responders and medical providers.
The firm’s goal is to help support local restaurants while also helping out some of the individuals fighting COVID-19 on the front lines.
“We wanted to do something for those who are fighting for our health and safety, and at the same time help our local restaurants,” said attorney David Hodge.
Morris, King & Hodge remains open while taking social distancing measures.
