Huntsville 5k goes virtual

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville 5k is going virtual, after the COVID-19 outbreak initially forced the event to be canceled.
The HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology and the Huntsville Track Club team up every year for The Double Helix Dash 5K. This year, participants are encouraged to participate wherever they are.
Runners or walkers can complete the 5K between March 31 and April 14. When they’re finished, they can log their time through an online form. Participants also need to have a photo to back up their results (i.e. a fitness app screenshot or fitness watch photo). The Huntsville Track Club will track and post the results.
While no formal awards ceremony will be held, participants will still receive swag bags at a later date. They will be given details on where to pick those up once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
The Double Helix Dash supports childhood genetic disorders research at HudsonAlpha.
