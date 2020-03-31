Homeless residents in Florence find shelter at Veterans Park

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - City officials in Florence are encouraging homeless residents in that city to stay at Veterans Park, while the park is closed due to corona virus concerns.
Three local homeless advocacy groups came up with the idea, which was quickly approved by the city council.
“The main idea is to provide a safe location for our homeless population where they can be in a quarantine area during this time.” said Ashley Smith. She’s the executive director of the Homeless Care Council of Northwest Alabama.
HCCNWAL, along with Room at the Inn and Sunrise Center are all providing tents. The city has opened garbage bins, portable restrooms and hand sanitizer.
Mayor Steve Holt says local churches and charity group have been forced to cut back on their homeless assistance in recent weeks because of social distancing guidelines.
Charles Barnett is one of the people staying in the park. He told our news partners at the Times Daily that residents in the camp are doing their best to check on one another. “I help take care of people, and if they can’t get help I find it for them,” Barnett said.
You can find out more about how to help these groups by emailing Ashley smith at hccnwal@gmail.com
