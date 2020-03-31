Heavy rain and storms today with a chance at frost Wednesday morning

We are seeing areas of heavy rain out there this morning with temperatures into the mid low to mid 50s. That rain will continue to cool things down this morning as the heaviest rain falls. The heaviest of the rain should begin to wrap up around 9 to 10am but there will be more showers through the middle of the day and afternoon that are much lighter. Temperatures today will stay much cooler than the normal, only climbing into the mid to upper 50s for most parts of the Valley. Wind will also be an issue this afternoon, gusting at 15 to 20 mph from the north. That north wind will help clear us out overnight which will lead to a chilly start to your Wednesday.