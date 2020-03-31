Heavy rain and storms today with a chance at frost Wednesday morning

Happy Tuesday! Grab the umbrella because you're going to need it if you are heading outdoors today.
We are seeing areas of heavy rain out there this morning with temperatures into the mid low to mid 50s. That rain will continue to cool things down this morning as the heaviest rain falls. The heaviest of the rain should begin to wrap up around 9 to 10am but there will be more showers through the middle of the day and afternoon that are much lighter. Temperatures today will stay much cooler than the normal, only climbing into the mid to upper 50s for most parts of the Valley. Wind will also be an issue this afternoon, gusting at 15 to 20 mph from the north. That north wind will help clear us out overnight which will lead to a chilly start to your Wednesday.
As the skies clear out and wind calms overnight tonight our temperatures will really start to drop. We expect morning temperatures to be just below 40-degrees for most spots, but sheltered valleys could fall into the mid 30s which means we could see potential patchy frost. Wednesday will be beautiful but cool, with temperatures near 60-degrees and sunshine. Thursday will start chilly as well, but from there the warmer weather will start to return.
