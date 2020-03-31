Florence nursing facility taking steps to prepare for possible COVID-19 cases

However, there are still some issues that the staff hasn’t been able to foresee. “I spend my days now pretty much looking for supplies,” Beth Anerton said. “Last week, we learned we’d need more freezer space because food deliveries were cut back to two days a week. There wasn’t a freezer chest to be found in this area.” She eventually found one in Georgia, but it cost far more than expected. Anerton says she’s also struggling to find antibacterial soap.