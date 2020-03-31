Florence nursing facility taking steps to prepare for possible COVID-19 cases

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Staffers at El Reposo Nursing Facility in Florence say they’re as prepared as possible when it comes to fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The facility was among the first in Alabama to implement “social distancing” and ban visitors. In the meantime, staffers are keeping residents separate by hosting events in hallways and having them watch and participate from their rooms. They’ve also turned to Facetime for family members wanting the see and talk with their loved one, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.
However, there are still some issues that the staff hasn’t been able to foresee. “I spend my days now pretty much looking for supplies,” Beth Anerton said. “Last week, we learned we’d need more freezer space because food deliveries were cut back to two days a week. There wasn’t a freezer chest to be found in this area.” She eventually found one in Georgia, but it cost far more than expected. Anerton says she’s also struggling to find antibacterial soap.
Licensed Practical Nurse Tara Greenhill had all the staff write a note on cards and take pictures to send, letting them know they are being thought about.
“Trying to find that balance between keeping them up and going and protecting them at the same time is a challenging task,” Anerton said. “We’re just all having to take on different roles and wear a lot of different hats.”
