Florence mayor says pandemic will lead to budget cuts

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The coronavirus pandemic is putting cities and towns in a financial bind.
The streets are quiet in downtown Florence. Some businesses on the square are closed. Others are forced to do only curbside service.
Florence Mayor Steve Holt is hopeful federal assistance will help the city and small businesses recover.
Until that money is in hand, the city is making some tough decisions.
“We’ve sent out an email to all of our department leaders to start looking at things we can cut. Things that are in this current budget that if they’re not absolutely essential we may have to eliminate them for this year. We’re already starting to look at those things because we’ll have to cut,” said Holt.
Holt says what’s happening with the coronavirus pandemic is unlike anything he’s experienced during his time in office.
He says the city is taking things one step at a time until life goes back to normal.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.