Coronavirus test results being delayed up to 12 days across the Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As of March 30, Alabama has tested more than 6,500 people for the COVID-19.
That number will only rise, meaning more test results will need to be given to more people.
Viewers across the Tennessee Valley reached out to WAFF 48 News about delays in getting their answers.
In Florence, Tamara Greenhill said she’s been waiting on her results for 12 days, keeping her out of work.
“What scares me is that the worst is true, and I have it, and I have to wait for the two negative tests. I have a mortgage, two car payments my bills are always paid on time," she said.
“What is that going to look like for me? I mean just that quick what is this going to look like for me and I just need those test results.”
In Huntsville, another 12 day wait kept Nick Light from seeing the ones he loves, and kept him worried about what a reunion could bring.
“The 3 to 5 days turned to 5 to 7 days and then the wait just began from there. From 5 to 7 I called back, then they told me 5 to 8, 5 to 9, then it goes anywhere from 10 days, and everyday I’m calling being concerned I’m still in the same house with my son," he said.
Light ultimately learned his test results were negative, but the financial damage had already been done.
“It’s incredibly frustrating. After being told 3 to 5 days for results, and you’re sitting upstairs, with nobody around in complete isolation, not making any money, they’re telling you time and time again the results are coming,” he said.
In Cullman County, Barbara Gloves said her 12 day delay has her thinking about her life.
“Us older Americans, we want to be around for this. We want to be around you know?” she said.
Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said testing labs are backed up, and the supplies aren’t coming to the valley.
“For whatever reason, the government chose to allocate lab test kits to LabCorp, quest and national labs and not to hospitals like ours where we could do immediate testing and turn it around quickly," he said.
"I think that was a flaw in the system and continues to be a flaw in the system.”
He said local hospitals are working on it, but they’re at the mercy of suppliers.
