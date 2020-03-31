Construction and road work going on as planned, despite pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Caution around the coronavirus has sent many people home for work or school but not construction workers.
Like everywhere else, construction sites and companies are encouraging good hygiene, limiting groups and cleaning shared equipment between uses.
Barry Oxley, from the Huntsville Madison County Builders Association, said a typical construction site only has a few people and they usually are not working in big groups.
He said the people really feeling the impact right now are the service technicians, like plumbers, electricians and HVAC people.
Oxley said many of those workers have reached out to him and said they’re more cautious about where they are going for a job or have had clients back out.
“I’ve talked to many people who have had cancellations or people talking about remodeling that just want to postpone it for a little bit down the road till we get through this," Oxley said.
Ultimately, Oxley said it’s impossible for all of these workers to stop completely because of the growth we’re seeing in the region.
“Especially in Huntsville, we have so many government contracts and people moving here," Oxley said. "The moving companies are still working, people are still moving here, people are closing housing deals, buying new homes so all that is still moving it’s just at a different pace and different style.”
Kelley Schrimsher, the communications director for Huntsville, said contractors working for the city continue to work on all of the road projects as weather permits.
Some good news, she said in some cases less traffic is helping projects get done faster.
“On Zierdt and Martin Road, reduction in traffic at Redstone Arsenal has allowed the contractor to work extended hours beyond the 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. timeframes,” Schrimsher said.
She said each contractor working for the city is responsible for their own policies as it relates to COVID-19.
