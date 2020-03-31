Closed school buildings are leaving some contractors unemployed

Huntsville City Schools is one of our district partners that are working hard to keep as many employees as they possibly can working. We have custodians, CNP staff, grounds workers and security teams continuing to work for the district. Some other positions are not currently working due to the nature of their work. We are working collaboratively with the district and other community partners to find work opportunities for those impacted individuals. We are very appreciative for Huntsville City Schools continued efforts to support their workforce.