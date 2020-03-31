Alabama COVID-19 cases jump to 949; ADPH confirms 13 deaths

Gov. Ivey COVID-19 Update
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 8:01 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Heath raised the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 949 on Tuesday.

The ADPH now confirms 13 deaths related to the coronavirus.

ALABAMA DEATHS

COUNTY DEATHS
Chambers 3
Jackson 1
Lauderdale 1
Lee 2
Madison 1
Mobile 1
Montgomery 1
Shelby 2
Tallapoosa 1

[TAP OR CLICK FOR NORTH ALABAMA COVID-19 TESTING SITES]

NORTH ALABAMA CASES

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED MARCH, 31

COUNTY CASES
Colbert 4
Cullman 8
DeKalb 4
Franklin 3
Jackson 7
Lauderdale 12
Lawrence 3
Limestone 20
Madison 96
Marshall 7
Morgan 19

STATEWIDE CASES

The latest numbers from the ADPH.
These are Monday’s numbers by county:

  • Autauga County - 7
  • Baldwin County - 18
  • Bibb County - 2
  • Blount County - 5
  • Bullock County - 3
  • Butler County - 1
  • Calhoun County - 9
  • Chambers County - 36
  • Cherokee County - 2
  • Chilton County - 10
  • Choctaw County - 2
  • Clay County - 2
  • Cleburne County - 5
  • Colbert County - 4
  • Coosa County - 4
  • Covington County - 2
  • Crenshaw County - 1
  • Cullman County - 8
  • Dallas County - 2
  • DeKalb County - 4
  • Elmore County - 13
  • Escambia County - 1
  • Etowah County - 6
  • Fayette County - 1
  • Franklin County - 3
  • Greene County - 3
  • Hale County - 1
  • Houston County - 9
  • Jackson County - 7
  • Jefferson County - 257
  • Lamar County - 1
  • Lauderdale County - 12
  • Lawrence County - 3
  • Lee County - 73
  • Limestone County - 20
  • Lowndes County - 1
  • Macon County - 1
  • Madison County - 96
  • Marengo County - 4
  • Marion County - 9
  • Marshall County - 7
  • Mobile County - 48
  • Monroe County - 1
  • Montgomery County - 29
  • Morgan County - 19
  • Pickens County - 3
  • Pike County - 4
  • Randolph County - 2
  • Russell County - 1
  • Shelby County - 88
  • Sumter County - 1
  • St. Clair County - 14
  • Talladega County - 6
  • Tallapoosa County - 12
  • Tuscaloosa County - 28
  • Walker County - 31
  • Washington County - 3
  • Wilcox County - 2
  • Winston County - 2

A total of 6,531 people have been tested.

