Alabama COVID-19 cases jump to 949; ADPH confirms 13 deaths

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Heath raised the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 949 on Tuesday.
The ADPH now confirms 13 deaths related to the coronavirus.
These are Monday’s numbers by county:
- Autauga County - 7
- Baldwin County - 18
- Bibb County - 2
- Blount County - 5
- Bullock County - 3
- Butler County - 1
- Calhoun County - 9
- Chambers County - 36
- Cherokee County - 2
- Chilton County - 10
- Choctaw County - 2
- Clay County - 2
- Cleburne County - 5
- Colbert County - 4
- Coosa County - 4
- Covington County - 2
- Crenshaw County - 1
- Cullman County - 8
- Dallas County - 2
- DeKalb County - 4
- Elmore County - 13
- Escambia County - 1
- Etowah County - 6
- Fayette County - 1
- Franklin County - 3
- Greene County - 3
- Hale County - 1
- Houston County - 9
- Jackson County - 7
- Jefferson County - 257
- Lamar County - 1
- Lauderdale County - 12
- Lawrence County - 3
- Lee County - 73
- Limestone County - 20
- Lowndes County - 1
- Macon County - 1
- Madison County - 96
- Marengo County - 4
- Marion County - 9
- Marshall County - 7
- Mobile County - 48
- Monroe County - 1
- Montgomery County - 29
- Morgan County - 19
- Pickens County - 3
- Pike County - 4
- Randolph County - 2
- Russell County - 1
- Shelby County - 88
- Sumter County - 1
- St. Clair County - 14
- Talladega County - 6
- Tallapoosa County - 12
- Tuscaloosa County - 28
- Walker County - 31
- Washington County - 3
- Wilcox County - 2
- Winston County - 2
A total of 6,531 people have been tested.
The Alabama Department of Public Health currently lists 6 deaths in the state.
Click here for complete coronavirus coverage.
Updates from the Alabama Department of Public Health can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.