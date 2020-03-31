ADPH encourages employees to speak with employers who aren’t following social distancing measures

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s photo after photo of over-crowded workplaces. Concerned workers asking for help, letting us know they don’t think their employer is doing enough to keep them safe during this pandemic.
Fearful they'll lose their jobs, no one wanted to go on camera to talk about their concerns.
So, we reached out to local companies like LG, Sanmina SCI, and PPG to see how they were following the public health guidelines. No one returned our calls.
But Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing wanted to assure their workers and business partners they are diligently taking actions to increase safety measures across the 2,400-acre construction site, including social distancing, increased cleaning, additional sanitizing stations and closing confined work areas. They re-emphasized no one has tested posted for the virus to date.
The Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has received hundreds of inquiries concerning COVID-19. A spokesperson said they are investigating each one seriously. Earlier this month, they released Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for the virus. But these guidelines aren't standards, or required by law, rather suggestions to help eliminate the spread. They include frequent hand washing, developing an infectious disease preparedness and response plan, and ensuring employees have appropriate PPEs.
Doctors with the Department of Public Health said essential businesses can stay open if social distancing is being followed.
If an employee does not believe social distancing is being followed, they are encouraged to speak to their employer. If the situation is not fixed, contact the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.