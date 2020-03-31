ADPH encourages employees to speak with employers who aren’t following social distancing measures

The Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has received hundreds of inquiries concerning COVID-19. A spokesperson said they are investigating each one seriously. Earlier this month, they released Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for the virus. But these guidelines aren't standards, or required by law, rather suggestions to help eliminate the spread. They include frequent hand washing, developing an infectious disease preparedness and response plan, and ensuring employees have appropriate PPEs.