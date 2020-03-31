AAMU demolishing 6 buildings; alumni asking for intervention

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With Alabama A&M University free of students, demotion and renovations are in high gear, but it’s not sitting well with everyone.
Prentiss Hall and Hurt Hall are now rubble. Buchanan, Walker Wood Halls, the Carpentry Shop Building, and Boiler Room #2 are on the list for demolition.
University spokesman Jerome Saintjones sent a statement saying, “Those facilities are beyond its useful life and have become a safety hazard to our campus community. Many of those facilities have not been in use for the last 20 years. Though they will be removed, their historical significance will be appropriately memorialized with markers consistent with guidelines of the Alabama Historical Commission.
University officials say this is part of its master plan to add new facilities, renovate existing ones, and demolish buildings in bad condition. This includes the upcoming construction of a $50 million event center.
Meantime, some alumni are calling on the attorney general to stop this process and use the state’s monument protection law to do it. The law protects buildings and memorials more than 40 years old from being relocated, removed or altered without a waiver from the state.
The buildings in question are more than 40 years of age and may qualify as a memorial building. The Alabama Legislature opted to enact these protections and gave the attorney general the duty to enforce them.
Some alumni are devastated over the loss. One of them is Bernice Richardson, who also taught at the university for 35 years.
“Once the building is taken down, your heritage, that history piece is gone. It is gone forever. You can put a marker there but markers don’t really tell the story,” Richardson said.
The administration issued the following statement:
“Removal of buildings that carry sentimental values to many is always a very difficult decision and one that the University has wrestled with during the past two years. However, primary emphasis must be placed upon our students, their expectations, and requirements to provide facilities for 21st Century education. Considering the state of the art high schools from which our students come, providing less by holding on to structures that represent safety issues, would severely disadvantage the University in recruiting students--the lifeblood of the institution. We must continue to build a campus infrastructure that appeals to the future student.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.