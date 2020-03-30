Warm & quiet Monday ahead of heavy rain for Tuesday

A few areas of spotty showers may be possible out there this morning, but it should be a relatively quite morning otherwise. Temperatures this morning are into the low to mid 50s across the Valley with mostly cloudy skies. Today will remain relatively quiet with temperatures right around normal into the upper 60s and possibly the low 70s. Some isolated showers may be possible off and on today, but the better chance for rain will move in during the evening and overnight hours into Tuesday.