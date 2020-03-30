Warm & quiet Monday ahead of heavy rain for Tuesday

Happy Monday! We are waking up to a quiet and mild morning across the Tennessee Valley.
A few areas of spotty showers may be possible out there this morning, but it should be a relatively quite morning otherwise. Temperatures this morning are into the low to mid 50s across the Valley with mostly cloudy skies. Today will remain relatively quiet with temperatures right around normal into the upper 60s and possibly the low 70s. Some isolated showers may be possible off and on today, but the better chance for rain will move in during the evening and overnight hours into Tuesday.
The better chances for rain will move in after midnight tonight and into Tuesday morning bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms across much of the Tennessee Valley. Storms may produce heavy rainfall at times which could lead to localized flooding. While the heaviest rain will be during the morning hours on Tuesday there may still be some showers that linger into the afternoon after the front slides through. Total rainfall on Tuesday will be between 0.5 to 1.5 inches for most of the Valley.
After all of the rain we will clear up and cool off a bit. Wednesday morning will be mainly clear but there is a chance that some spots may wake up to temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.