Unemployment extensions looming for COVID-19 impacts

The Cares Act, which allows people to file a 13-week unemployment extension. Also, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance which provides emergency aide to workers who have exhausted their state unemployment benefits. Alabama Department of Labor spokeswoman Tara Hutchison said Kirkland along with thousands of other Alabamians will have to hold tight while the state waits for guidance from the federal government to roll out these new programs. “Rest assured we are working as fast as we can to get you those answers,” said Hutchison.