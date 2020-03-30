Soaking rain moves in overnight through Tuesday evening

Widespread rain showers will move in late tonight into Tuesday morning, showers may be heavy at times and isolated thunder may be possible.
Periods of soaking rain will continue through the day on Tuesday with overcast skies and highs in the 50s, expect a half inch to up to two inches of rain through Tuesday evening. Behind the rain showers temperatures will fall into the low 40s by daybreak on Wednesday, some patchy frost may be possible.
Highs stay below average in the low to middle 60s for Wednesday and Thursday but there is no chance of rain. The weekend forecast is looking mainly dry for now with just isolated rain chances and warmer temperatures in the low to middle 70s.
Rain showers and thunderstorms look to return to the Tennessee Valley early next week and the temperatures trend looks to be near normal for the foreseeable future.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.