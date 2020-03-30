Single-car crash claims life of Haleyville teenager

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A one-vehicle crash on Sunday claimed the life of a 19-year-old from Haleyville.
Authorities say that Andrew Wayne York, 19, was killed when he lost control of the 2005 Ford Mustang while driving northbound on AL 237.
York was not wearing a seatbelt and died on the scene while being attended by medical personnel. The wreck happened few miles south of Phil Campbell at 7:49 p.m. Sunday evening.
York was pronounced dead by Franklin County Coroner, Charlie Adcox.
York’s juvenile passenger was not injured in the crash, according to the report.
