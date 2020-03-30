School administrators and teachers prepare for school online

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Spring Break starts Monday for most students across the Tennessee Valley, but after the break is over, students will not head back to class.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced on March 26, students across the state would not be going back to school this semester because of the continuing spread of COVID-19.
Now, school districts across the state have to shift to online learning, starting on April 6.
This is all unprecedented, so school administrators and teachers are going to be feeling this out as they go.
Each school district is doing things differently from the other, whether it be packets, devices, wifi hotspots or curbside wifi. School leaders all working to make sure students can still learn like they are in the classroom.
All Alabama public schools have been suspended since March 19. During this time some teachers found creative ways to keep their students interested.
Lisa Goodwin, Katy Souder and Rebecca Betancourt are all kindergarten teachers at Riverton Elementary in Huntsville. They are using Facebook groups and sharing different online resources, reading challenges and fun videos to keep kids involved.
“I have parents email me and get in contact with me every morning, saying that they’re child is excited to wake up and see what is new that I have added on to Facebook," said Goodwin.
The methods may be different but the main goal stays the same.
“Our number one priority is putting our students first, whether they’re in our classroom or sitting at home on their kitchen table," said Souder.
All three of the teachers acknowledged the idea of not seeing their students again this school year is upsetting.
“I miss the day-to-day interaction with my kids because they are our kindergarten family," Betencourt said. "We are used to being there with them everyday, we’re used to interacting with them.”
The rest of this school year will look very different than what anyone has seen before, the WAFF team will keep you updated as we learn more.
