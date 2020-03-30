Road resurfacing project begins in Ardmore

Road resurfacing project begins in Ardmore
The Alabama Department of Transportation begins works in Ardmore (Source: WSFA file)
By Wade Smith | March 30, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT - Updated March 30 at 11:29 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation started work on Monday resurfacing Alabama 53 in the Ardmore area of Limestone County.

The project is planned to resurface more than 5½ miles of Alabama 53 from Ed White Road/Coggins Road near the Madison County Line to the Alabama 251 and Sixth Street intersection in Ardmore.

Please drive with caution in the work zone. Expect single-lane closures, with traffic controlled by flaggers, from about 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Mondays through Fridays.

Completion is anticipated in early summer.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.