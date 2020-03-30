Road resurfacing project begins in Ardmore

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation started work on Monday resurfacing Alabama 53 in the Ardmore area of Limestone County.
The project is planned to resurface more than 5½ miles of Alabama 53 from Ed White Road/Coggins Road near the Madison County Line to the Alabama 251 and Sixth Street intersection in Ardmore.
Please drive with caution in the work zone. Expect single-lane closures, with traffic controlled by flaggers, from about 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Mondays through Fridays.
Completion is anticipated in early summer.
