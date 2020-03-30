Portion of stimulus package goes to fighting COVID-19 on Election Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - A piece of the over $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus deal will go to keeping voters safe on Election Day.
Alabama will receive $6,473,611, which will be matched 20% by the Secretary of State’s Office ($1,294,723) for a total of $7,768,334. This funding will be available for both the Primary Runoff Election on July 14 as well as the General Election on November 3.
The intent of this funding is to reimburse counties for extra preparation and expenses incurred due to COVID-19 safety.
“I am extremely grateful for the leadership displayed by Senator Mitch McConnell and Senator Richard Shelby and for their listening to the concerns I expressed as well as the advice and guidance provided by other chief election officials from across the country. It is important that those at the state and local level are granted the flexibility to address the needs of their respective communities,” stated Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill.
“This funding will protect the health and safety of our voters, poll workers, and others involved in the electoral process.”
“I also appreciate the assistance provided by Governor Kay Ivey’s Office, the State Comptroller’s Office, and the Association of County Commissions of Alabama,” continued Merrill.
