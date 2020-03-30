More soaking rain moves in tonight into Tuesday

Mostly cloudy skies are overhead along with a few isolated rain showers this afternoon, high temperatures will hover near 70 degrees.
Widespread rain showers will move in late tonight into Tuesday morning, showers may be heavy at times. Soaking rain will continue through the day on Tuesday with highs in the low 70s, expect a half inch to two inches of rain through Tuesday evening.
Behind the rain showers temperatures will fall into the low 40s by daybreak on Wednesday, some patchy frost may be possible. Highs stay below average in the low to middle 60s for Wednesday and Thursday but there is no chance of rain.
The weekend forecast is looking mainly dry for now with highs in the 60s and 70s Saturday and Sunday.
