Madison County jail starts releasing non-violent offenders on R.O.R. bonds

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Since the beginning of this outbreak, sheriffs have been meeting to talk about how to prevent jails from becoming flash points for the virus.
Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner says they have started doing R.O.R. or recognizance bonds.
What that means is if someone is in jail on misdemeanor, who is not considered to be violent, they may be released without posting bail.
Sheriff Turner says the jail typically holds between nine hundred and a thousand people.
As of Friday the jail had about 892 inmates.
You can imagine the implications of just one or two new inmates coming in with corona.
Turner says officers have begun looking at what people can be released. And he tells us people who are being arrested for misdemeanors, that are also not violent, will likely will not be put in jail.
But they will have to come to court eventually.
Although they are working to limit the jail population, Turner says they will not put the public in danger.
“We are not going to release anyone that is even close to being a violent offender. That is the duty of the sheriff to make sure the public is safe and I’m not going to turn lose anyone we consider a violent offender. We’re going to try to keep it out of that facility and at the same time we’re going to protect and serve the people of Madison County," Turner said.AG
Turner says the jail also has its on medical ward and nursing staff who are closely monitoring everyone’s health.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.