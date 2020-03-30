Lack of COVID-19 tests closes one Huntsville testing site temporarily

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The specimen collection site at John Hunt Park will be closed Monday because there are not enough coronavirus test kits.
Huntsville Hospital officials said they are hoping to get a new shipment of test kits in and have both clinics open on Tuesday.
You can still get tested for the virus at the Huntsville Hospital Fever and Flu Clinic at 120 Governor’s Dr. on Monday.
Joyce Thomas, the Manager of Emergency Preparedness for Huntsville Hospital, said it’s important you only get tested if you have symptoms. She says it’s critical to ration the tests for people who have a strong likelihood of testing positive.
Thomas said this entire situation has been evolving very rapidly, making it tough to plan for anything more than the next day.
“You go by CDC’s guidelines, you make your plans and then the guidelines change, so it’s rapidly changing,” Thomas said. “I’m sure that’s alarming our patients and our community, but what we do is prepare, we go by those guidelines, we use the appropriate equipment and we try to reassure the patient, when they come into these clinics, that we’re there to help them.”
The clinic on Governor’s Dr. has health professionals standing by to evaluate you and decide if you need to be tested for COVID-19. The clinic will open Monday morning at 9.
