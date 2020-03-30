Jackson County to hold panel discussion regarding COVID-19 response

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Scottsboro, in coordination with Highlands Medical Center, Northeast Alabama Health Services, Scottsboro City Schools, and the Jackson County Commission will be holding a panel discussion regarding the response to COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.
The purpose of the panel is to inform the public about what steps are being taken in response to COVID-19 and to answer any questions the general public may have.
In accordance with the State of Alabama’s Public Health Order, this meeting will not be open to the public. However, this panel will be aired live on the City of Scottsboro’s Facebook page, the Jackson County Commission’s Facebook page, and Channel 10.
Citizens with questions about COVID-19 and the steps being taken in Scottsboro and Jackson County to protect and prevent the spread of the virus should send questions to questions@cityofscottsboro.com.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.