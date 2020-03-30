Hanceville man arrested for child torture

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators for the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced the arrest of a Hanceville man on child torture charges.
Aaron Anthony Stites, 26-years-old of Hanceville, was charged Sunday afternoon with First Degree Assault and Torture Abuse of a Child.
“As I have said before we have made it a priority to care for those who cannot care and fight for themselves,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry.
“When someone injures a child there isn’t a punishment severe enough for them to receive,” added Gentry.
CCSO worked in cooperation with the Cullman County District Attorney’s Office and the Department of Human Resources.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.