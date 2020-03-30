Guntersville’s HydroFest cancelled due to coronavirus

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - HydroFest at Guntersville Lake is the latest cancellation due to COVID-19.
“Due to the impact of COVID-19 on our nation, we have made the tough decision to cancel the 2020 Guntersville Lake HydroFest. We will miss hosting this exciting weekend of racing on the lake, but we are already looking forward to next summer. We hope you will mark your calendars for June 26-27, 2021 and join us for the race for the Southern Cup,” said Katy Norton, president of the Marshall County CVB.
HydroFest 2019 reached crowds nearing 20,000 and was responsible for an economic impact of $2.2 million for Marshall County.
“We are experiencing difficult times. Many of the businesses who faithfully support HydroFest through sponsorships, are going to need to focus on reopening and rebuilding. We do not want to place an additional strain on our community,” said Norton. “We also recognize that this event brings visitors and dollars to our county, and that is the reason we went ahead and set a date for 2021. We want our community, our fans and our volunteers to know that we are looking to the next year and the next race."
HydroFest 2021 is scheduled at this time for June 26, 2021.
