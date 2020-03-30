Guntersville’s HydroFest cancelled due to coronavirus

“We are experiencing difficult times. Many of the businesses who faithfully support HydroFest through sponsorships, are going to need to focus on reopening and rebuilding. We do not want to place an additional strain on our community,” said Norton. “We also recognize that this event brings visitors and dollars to our county, and that is the reason we went ahead and set a date for 2021. We want our community, our fans and our volunteers to know that we are looking to the next year and the next race."