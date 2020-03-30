Calhoun graduation ceremony postponed until August

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Calhoun Community College has postponed all spring 2020 commencement exercises. The new projected date for graduation is Friday, August 7. It will be at 6 p.m. at the Decatur campus.
The chancellor of the Alabama Community College System said they “regret that circumstances surrounding the rapid spread of coronavirus COVID-19 has led to this decision.”
“Graduation is always an exciting time. It is the season for caps and gowns, picture taking and a celebration with family and friends as students walk across the stage to receive their diplomas,” said Joe Burke, Calhoun’s interim president. “It is the culmination of hard work, a major life accomplishment and the making of memories that will last a lifetime. All of those important accomplishments are why we didn’t want to cancel the celebration entirely."
Students who meet graduation requirements will receive their diplomas/certificates from the college via mail (within two to four weeks) once grades are verified.
“Again, this is just a delay in our festivities, and we look forward to celebrating with our graduates, their families and friends in August,” said Burke.
Calhoun will remain closed to the public while continuing online instruction for the remainder of the spring semester.
All summer courses will be taught online. Summer registration for all students will begin on April 13, 2020. To apply or register, visit www.calhoun.edu.
