Athens teddy bear hunt entertaining kids while school’s out

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Subdivision residents and business owners in Athens have taken after an idea that’s spreading across the country.
Here’s how it works. They hide teddy bears in their windows or porches for kids to look for.
It’s meant to give kids of all ages something to look out for while they’re out walking, riding bikes and driving around the city.
“It’s a time to give the kids something fun to do. You know, they’re out of school, they’re having to learn at home, they’re not able to go play on the playgrounds and get with their friends like they’re used to. So this is something fun that we can do to help entertain them,” said Athens city spokeswoman Holly Hollman.
Here are some hints for places you might find teddy bears. Look near City Hall and a fire station, but we won’t tell you which one.
Remember to practice social distancing if you do go out on a teddy bear hunt.
