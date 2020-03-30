ALEA troopers ‘still out in full force’; watch your speed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For those of you that are still driving to work, you’ve probably noticed a lot less traffic on the roads.
ALEA wants you to know that’s not an excuse to pump the gas any extra.
Fair warning, Trooper Derek Campbell with ALEA says they are still out in full force.
But the virus has affected other parts of the agency.
Last Thursday all driver’s license office in the state were closed. Campbell says you can still renew or update your license or tags online.
But if you need a new photo, you’ll have to wait.
So he says there’s a 60 day grace period for the time being. But remember this warning when you do go out on the roads.
“We’re going to make sure that drivers are driving safely. We cant have people driving 100 miles per hour on the interstate just because traffic may be lighter and you need to get somewhere. We’re doing business as normal. We’re interacting with the public as normal. We’re obviously taking precautions for ourselves and to hopefully not get anybody else any exposures to any other illnesses at all,” Campbell said.
Campbell also says the deadline for the STARR ids has been moved to 2021.
