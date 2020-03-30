ADPH employee tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health confirms the first case of COVID-19 in one of its employees.
The infected employee works at the Bureau of Clinical Laboratories in Montgomery.
Laboratory testing confirmed the diagnosis.
ADPH says this individual had no public interaction on the job and was not working on COVID-19 testing.
The employee and staff working in close contact with the employee have been sent home for isolation.
In addition to the area where the employee worked, the entire building is being cleaned and disinfected, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regulations.
ADPH says it has been taking proactive steps to reduce the risk of infection among its workforce. These steps have included encouraging sick employees to stay home, increasing the frequency of cleaning facilities, canceling meetings and staff travel, increasing the use of teleworking among staff, and encouraging social distancing and other preventive measures.
The announcement came shortly after ADPH released new numbers for the state. As of Monday afternoon, Alabama had 907 confirmed cases.
For more information about COVID-19, see alabamapublichealth.gov.
