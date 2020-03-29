Storms through the early morning hours, then drier after sunrise

A cold front will work its way across the Tennessee Valley through the early morning hours. As it moves, storms will ignite ahead and along the boundary. The thunderstorms have been very strong. A few severe thunderstorms were warranted for some storms that included strong wind gusts and hail. After sunrise, conditions will dry out nicely for the rest of the day. Peaks of sunshine are possible with the drier and cooler air that will move in behind the cold front. Highs will be near 70 degrees.
Monday will be mostly quiet with a few isolated showers possible late in the day. A new system will move east of the Mississippi River early Tuesday morning, bringing another round of showers to the area. Rain will be possible before sunrise in many areas, especially west of I-65. Showers will be numerous to widespread during the morning hours, bringing moderate rain with pockets of heavy rain possible. Rain will decrease in coverage through Tuesday afternoon. 1.5″ of rain is possible with Tuesday’s system. No severe weather is expected.
The second half of the week looks quiet with sunshine or peaks of sunshine with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be close to average, peaking in the 60s to low 70s.
