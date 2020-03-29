Storms through the early morning hours, then drier after sunrise

A cold front will work its way across the Tennessee Valley through the early morning hours. As it moves, storms will ignite ahead and along the boundary. The thunderstorms have been very strong. A few severe thunderstorms were warranted for some storms that included strong wind gusts and hail. After sunrise, conditions will dry out nicely for the rest of the day. Peaks of sunshine are possible with the drier and cooler air that will move in behind the cold front. Highs will be near 70 degrees.